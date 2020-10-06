Multiple families displaced after fire destroys apartment building, Fort Worth officials say

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported, officials say.

A two-story apartment building in Fort Worth was destroyed after a fire broke out overnight Wednesday, fire officials said.

Twelve units were damaged, displacing multiple people and families, but no one was injured, according to officials.

Fort Worth fire crews responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Vanderbilt West.

Once they arrived, crews were forced out of the building due to the heavy fire and concerns about the building now being structurally compromised, officials said. More crews responded to the scene and they were able to gain control of the fire after about 45 minutes on scene.

Red Cross was at the scene to help those displaced or otherwise affected, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.