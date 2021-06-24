Detectives trying to identify man who died in shooting

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis, police said.

DALLAS — Detectives are trying to identify a man who they said died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Dallas.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at about 4:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of Mountain Creek Parkway.

Homicide detectives believe the man was shot and collapsed on the ground, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

The man didn't have an identification card. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis, police said.