Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in northeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS — The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash with a dump truck early Thursday morning in northeast Dallas, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Forest Lane near the LBJ Freeway service road.

A dump truck was heading north on the service road and had a green light at the intersection of Forest Lane, police said. As the truck entered the intersection, a motorcycle ran a red light and crashed into the truck's driver side door.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from the motorcycle. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was OK and stayed at the scene, police said.

The name of the rider who died has not been released. He'll be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.