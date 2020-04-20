Motorcyclist involved in Arlington crash dies of injuries

A woman died Friday, two days after she was in a crash with another vehicle in Arlington, police said.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was driving her motorcycle about 3:15 p.m. April 15 when the crash happened, police said.

A vehicle was headed southbound on Green Oaks Boulevard and turned to go east onto Randol Mill Road, police said. As the vehicle was turning, the motorcycle was headed northbound and struck the side of the vehicle, police said.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries Friday, police said. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.