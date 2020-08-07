Motorcyclist dies after crash with minivan, Arlington police say

No one in the minivan was hurt, but the man was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the road, according to police.

A man driving a motorcycle died at a local hospital Tuesday after a crash Monday afternoon, Arlington police said.

The man had been driving behind a Honda minivan at a high speed when he collided with the back of the car while in the left lane of the exit ramp from State Highway 360 to Pioneer Parkway, police said.

No one in the minivan was hurt, but the man was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the road, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, per police, but they are actively looking into what caused the crash.