Motorcycle crash causes delays at westbound SH 183

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Fort Worth which was causing delays at westbound State Highway 183 and northbound State Highway 360.

The motorcyclist was part of a transport service and was trying to pass an 18-wheeler on the express lanes of 183, Fort Worth police said. As of 6 p.m., the crash was affecting two westbound lanes and the express lane.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with severe road rash, police said.

The motorcyclist struck the retaining wall and lost control of the motorcycle, police said. He was not injured by the 18-wheeler or any other vehicle, police said.