Mother of woman identified as 2nd victim found in burned Fort Worth dumpster: 'She was my everything'

Cathy Phillips described her daughter Lauren, a mother of two teenage son, as a loving caring person who trusted everyone and liked to help the elderly.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cathy Phillips is still trying to process the brutal killing of her only child, 34-year-old Lauren Phillips.

“She was my everything,” said Cathy, as she flipped through old photo albums filled with Lauren’s childhood pictures.

She described her daughter as a loving caring person who trusted everyone and liked to help the elderly. Lauren was the mother of two teenage sons.

Wednesday, Cathy told WFAA that the Fort Worth Medical Examiner’s Office called her to confirm Lauren was identified as one of the victims who was dismembered and burned in a Fort Worth dumpster in September.

Jason Alan Thornburg, the suspect, faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held at Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.

“She trusted this man and lost her life,” Cathy said.

She said her daughter had been battling drug addiction for five years and ended up living on the streets. Although the addiction put a strain on their relationship, the mother and daughter communicated several times a week.

Cathy said Lauren befriended Thornburg at the Mid City Inn in Euless after he handed her a religious flier. Cathy learned her daughter needed a place to stay, and that’s how she ended up at Thornburg’s motel room.

Thornburg is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. It’s the most serious crime in Texas and the state’s only offense punishable by death.

In a criminal complaint, Fort Worth police name Lauren Phillips as one of the three victims who were found in the dumpster. They identified another victim, 42-year-old David Lueras. A third victim’s identity - 33-year-old Maricruz Reyes Mathis - was released on Friday.

According to an affidavit, Thornburg told police he strangled Lauren to death and dismembered her body for religious reasons. He told police he believed he was being called to commit sacrifices.

“I may not like what he did, but I have to forgive him,” Cathy said. “I know it’s hard for people to fathom that, but he had problems, too.”

Cathy said her daughter tried to get help several times through the years, but couldn’t stick with it. In a way, she felt a sense of relief knowing her daughter is no longer suffering.

But, she said Lauren's killing leaves her in shock. She wishes she could pick up the phone and hear her voice again.

“The last thing she said to me was, ‘Momma, I just wanna see your face and give you a hug. I love you and I miss you' … and I told her no, because she was on drugs and would not get help. I feel bad about that,” Cathy admitted.

So, she's trying to remember her daughter’s early years, when she was a worry-free child.