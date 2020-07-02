FORT WORTH, Texas — A Burleson mom is grateful to be alive and is calling a handful of good Samaritans who aided her and her young son after a car crash her "heroes."

That mother, 33-year-old Ryanne Moody, is now on a mission to find and identify those helpful people and thank them personally.

"We wouldn't have been safe if they didn't stop," Moody said. "I just can't say thank you enough, it really saved me and my son's life."

A photo of Moody's truck flipped over on I-30.

Angela Hernandez

On Monday, Moody was leaving Fort Worth with her one-year-old son Roland when it started to rain lightly.

At the time, the pair was traveling along I-30 near Montgomery.

"It had just started raining, and everything was kind of oily and slick," Moody said. "That's when we sort of just fishtailed and swung around."

Moody said she hit the concrete wall in the far left lane, and then her Dodge Ram truck flipped over.

"I had hit my head on the wheel and when I came to we were sliding upside down on I-30," Moody said. "It was pure adrenaline."

The 33-year-old reacted as any parent would.

A photo of Moody's truck flipped over on I-30. Here, you can see some of her contracting tools on the pavement.

Angela Hernandez

"My first concern was we were going to get hit by another car," Moody said. "I unbuckled myself while hanging upside down and then crawled to the back of the cab to unbuckle my son from his car seat."

Moody, who is a contractor, then crawled with Roland through glass, screws, nails, and tools that fell out of her truck to get to safety.

That moment was captured by a passerby.

Moody adds that her Dodge Ram saved her life and told WFAA that she wouldn't drive any other kind of truck after the accident.

Moody (center) is caught-on-camera crawling out from under her flipped truck with her child.

Angela Hernandez

"It was like instinctual, where there wasn't even a second thought. As soon as we stopped, I was going to unbuckle and go get him," Moody said.

When Moody got out of the car, several people who had stopped and left their cars were there waiting to help her.

A few had stopped traffic to prevent any collision with Moody's truck while she was in it.

The same passerby who took the photo of Moody crawling out of her truck took photos of those people helping the young mother.

Moody (center) is helped by good samaritans. A man to the left of her can be seen holding her child for her.

Angela Hernandez

In several photos, a man is seen calling for help on his phone, another is seen holding Roland, and then one woman can be seen consoling Moody as she waited for an ambulance.

Ryanne Moody (left) is consoled by strangers after she and her young son flipped in their truck on I-30 Monday.

ANGELA HERNANDEZ

"It happened so fast," Moody said. "I was in such shock that I just handed Roland to the first person who came up."

Moody and Roland were unharmed aside from a few bruises and cuts, but after having a few days to reflect Moody wants to locate the people who helped her and thank them.

She never asked who they were as the chaos unfolded.

Ryanne Moody tells WFAA that she wants to thank the people who helped her the day of her accident.

WFAA

"Everyone was so quick to respond," Moody said. "I don't even know these people and they could have gotten hurt by just stopping to help us."

"Some of us out here appreciate it when you stop and care for a few minutes."

If you know who the people in the photos are or know of someone who stopped at the scene, e-mail mhowerton@wfaa.com.

More on WFAA: