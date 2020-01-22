Marc Strickland, 18, died over the weekend after he was shot while at a Dallas Independent School District basketball game on Jan. 11.

Now, his mother Dewana Mitchell plans to pursue legal action against the district, lawyer Justin Moore said.

As gunshots rang out during the basketball matchup between South Oak Cliff and Justin F. Kimball High Schools that Saturday night, students, families and other attendees scrambled for safety in the packed Ellis Davis Field House.

But Strickland had been shot.

Officials with Dallas ISD said the shooting stemmed from a fistfight in the stands of the game, with a 15-year-old turning himself in for his role in the shooting. The teen will now face a murder charge because Strickland has died.

He will not be identified because he is a juvenile.

The shooting prompted strong reaction from the community and from district officials, with Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announcing major changes to security at all school sporting events.

Bags, purses or backpacks will no longer be allowed in any game arenas, he said.

Security teams will also use wands to check people going into arenas and facilities.

In the future, Hinojosa said the district is going to work on getting more weapons detections devices and develop a task force to work on addressing the violence. They also plan to "harden" facilities to prevent events like this from happening again.

More details about Mitchell's lawsuit against Dallas ISD will be announced during a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore said.