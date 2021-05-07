An SUV crashed into the 4-wheeler in a north Harris County neighborhood.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old and a 6-year-old were rushed to the hospital Friday night after an SUV crashed into their 4-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The two were badly injured, and CPR was in progress, according to HCSO Capt. J. Shannon.

Capt. Shannon described it as "a terrible scene." It happened near the intersection of Keith and Rosemary in north Harris County, not far from the Eastex Freeway.

The SUV driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HCSO investigators are working to find the cause of the crash.