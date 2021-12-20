Mother, children saved in Dallas apartment fire

A woman who was inside the apartment was pulled to safety. There were reports that her children were still inside the apartment, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

DALLAS — A mother and her children are safe after a fire broke out early Monday morning at their southern Dallas apartment unit, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded about 12:21 a.m. to a fire at the Interlace Apartments at 3811 Gannon Lane near Interstate 20 and Highway 67.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. A woman who was inside the apartment was pulled to safety, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said. There were reports that her children were still inside the apartment, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Firefighters deployed lines and moved in for the rescue and to suppress the fire. They were able to rescue the children and contain the fire to the unit where the fire started.

The mother and children were taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries related to exposure to smoke and fire conditions, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.