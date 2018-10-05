DALLAS – A mother charged with injury to a child in Dallas County for allegedly exposing her 8-year-old son to a lifetime of medical procedures and surgeries through her lies to doctors will be allowed supervised visits with her children, a family court has ruled.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright, 34, is accused of medical child abuse, often known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder in which a caregiver exaggerates or creates medical symptoms in another person, usually to gain attention.

Bowen-Wright was indicted in March on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury to her son, Christopher Bowen.

Investigators allege the mother’s lies and exaggerations caused Christopher, who is 9, to suffer life-threatening blood infections and a lifetime of radiation exposure.

They say Christopher also suffered "serious mental impairment" from being taught by his mother that he was sick and unable to eat or participate in school and other normal activities, and from being made to use oxygen and a wheelchair when they were not needed.

