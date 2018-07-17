Updated Monday, July 23

A mother and her teenage son who were pulled from Grapevine Lake in critical condition last week have died, officials confirmed Monday.

Their names have not been released.

Original story:

The teen "became distressed" in the water on July 17 and his mother jumped in to save him but went under, assistant fire chief John Sherwood said.

The incident happened near McPherson Slough Park on the south side of the lake. Rescue crews were called to the lake about 2:30 p.m.

A nearby boater recovered the mother, and a dive team rescued the teen. They were taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Grapevine. The mother and son were not wearing life jackets when the incident happened, Sherwood said.

