More than half of Dallas workers feel underpaid, study finds

In a recent study by California-based talent solutions firm Robert Half, 55% of Dallas workers indicated that they felt underpaid. Among the 28 cities surveyed, Dallas tied for fifth with Houston.

Nationally, the report found that 49% of U.S. employees felt underpaid. Workers between 18 and 24 and women are more likely to feel underpaid—57% of employees aged 18 to 24 and 52% of women indicated feeling shortchanged.

About one in three workers nationwide reported they are considering quitting their job if they don’t get a raise. Locally, that number was higher, with 36% of Dallas workers indicating they would consider quitting if they don’t receive a raise. Dallas ranked eighth in that mark and was the highest-ranked Texas city.

The study also found that salaries are rising. The starting salary for professional occupations is expected to increase 3.8% in 2022. Almost half of employers are offering new hires signing bonuses.

Despite the salary increase, the study found that workers weigh more than just the salary when considering a job offer. Many employees factor flexible work schedules, remote work options and employee discounts into their decisions.

“While salary prospects are brighter for 2022, professionals should always do their research before asking for a raise or jumping for an opportunity with higher pay,” Paul McDonald, Robert Half senior executive director, said in a news release. “Many factors contribute to job satisfaction, such as advancement opportunities and schedule flexibility, so it’s important to consider the full picture before making a move.”