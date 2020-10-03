DALLAS — What many Texas car owners thought would be a simple purchase has turned into months of waiting to receive everything they paid for. Now a state officer is looking into how and why this happened.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is investigating Motorcars of Dallas in Carrollton because of its owner "failing to remit taxes collected and registration in a timely manner," according to the department's offense report.

In late January, WFAA found out more than 25 people had paid tax, title and license fees—from this same dealership—never getting what they paid for. The majority of these car owners bought them in October and November 2019.

The dealership owner, Marty Garrison, told WFAA in January his business was struggling and he planned to pay for his customers' registration, title and license plates.

"I would say within the next couple of weeks, all those would be taken care of," Garrison said in January.

As of Tuesday, none of the car owners WFAA has been in contact with have received any part of what they paid for from Motorcars of Dallas.

We were unable to get back in contact with Garrison for more information.

The Texas Comptroller's office monitors the state's finances and includes tax collectors, accountants, and commissioned state police officers. Brandon Harris is the department's commissioned state police officer who is investigating the dealership.

More on WFAA: