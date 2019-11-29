An archery store in Lewisville was burglarized in the early hours of Black Friday, with thieves stealing more than $3,000 worth of bows and other archery equipment, police said.

All Star Archery & Marine North, located at 1025 N. Mill Street, was burglarized around 6 a.m. Friday morning, police said. Nobody was at the store when the police arrived, and they had to call the shop's owner to assess the worth of the stolen items.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

