Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative transmission grid issues Sunday night resulted in power outages for more than 100,000 people in northeast Texas, according to TVEC.

The outage covers a big swath of land and includes areas from Kaufman to Frankston.

Screenshot

"We do not have a time estimate for resolution of this problem, or when power may be restored," TVEC wrote in a statement on its website. "Please make provisions for persons who may be sensitive to heat or need continuous electricity for medical devices."

RELATED: HOW TO: Keep your phone charged when you don't have power

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.