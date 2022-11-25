At this point, wildlife officials say it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.

WASECA, Minn. — The city of Waseca says more than 100 waterfowl were found dead on Loon Lake Sunday, all of which are suspected of suffering from disease.

A Facebook post from the city said officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were first made aware of the deaths on Nov. 20. Samples from the birds were collected and sent to the lab for testing, but local wildlife experts say they suspect the birds all died from disease. At this point, it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.

As officials investigate the mass casualty, they're urging the public to stay off of the ice, as it hasn't yet met the DNR's ice safety guidelines — suggesting four inches of new, clear ice be present before trying to walk on it.

The DNR says it will continue to monitor the situation and collect more samples, depending on disease confirmation.

Officials are also asking anyone with birds like chickens, turkeys or other domestic fowl to avoid the area.

