FORT WORTH, Texas — Monster trucks, Cirque du Soleil performers, a WWE personality and tasty Texas treats are all on the schedule at the grand opening of Dickies Arena Saturday.

"I’m thrilled right now," said Matt Homan, president and general manager. "We’re going to open the doors tomorrow."

Guests will be able to tour the club level seats, locker rooms, backstage area and just about everything in between.

From the native grasses carved into the walls to chandeliers inspired by the prairie rose of Texas, the space is like a monument to Lone Star pride.

“We wanted it to be very unique to us,” said Julie Margolin, director of food and beverage.

What really gives the arena a taste of Texas are the concessions.

House-smoked barbecue, unique takes on Tex-Mex cuisine, local craft beer and local signature cocktails will all be on sale for guests at the open house.

The festivities kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Self-guided tours run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

