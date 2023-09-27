30-year-old mom has long road to recovery after being injured in South Dallas shooting that left toddler dead

Germaine Scott was sitting in a car when someone opened fire at a group of people gathered at a home on Hay St. where people were having a balloon release.

DALLAS — Days after police say a 2-year-old girl was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting near Fair Park in Dallas on Sunday night, that woman, Germaine Scott is starting her long road to recovery.

Her mom and her big sister shared a glimpse of the 30-year-old’s uphill battle outside her hospital room.

“She is bed bound. She cannot get up. She is breathing on her own. She is alert when she's able to be. We are keeping her sedated as much as possible,” said Charne Scott, Germaine's older sister.

Sunday, Germaine Scott was in the area of Hay Street in Dallas at a balloon release for a woman killed earlier this year in a drive-by, when someone started shooting at the crowd.

Police said the gunfire killed 2-year-old Zyah Lacy and hit Scott who was sitting in her car.

“It pierced her colon, went directly through, then her urethra, the tubing from the kidney to the bladder. That was bruised,” said Charne Scott.

Their mom, Kimberly Moore, said they’re lucky it wasn’t worse.

“God just took that bullet and guided it right through so it wouldn't hit anything that was major. And so she'd be able to, because we could be playing a funeral right now, instead of having an interview about a shooting,“ said Moore.

The family has been taking turns at Scott’s bedside and looking after her 10-year-old son.

“When he walked in, she still had the tube in her throat. And he walked in. He first saw he just broke down,” Charne Scott said.

This shooting just one of a string in the Fair Park area of Dallas over the past few days. Police haven’t made any arrests yet.

“The streets know who did this, who's responsible, they're not talking,” said Moore.

Scott’s family joining the list of other victim’s loved ones in calling for whoever’s responsible to just turn themselves in.

“You are destroying people lives one after the next, at the next, at the next. Are you going to stop?” said Germaine’s sister.