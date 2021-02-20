Mom, dad taken to hospital after falling into icy waters in Irving, police say

Police say that the parents were walking with their two kids around the pond when the mom fell in.

IRVING, Texas — A mom and dad were pulled from icy waters and taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after falling in while walking around a pond, police said.

It happened at about 5:09 p.m. near Meadow Creek and Oxbow drives.

Police said that the parents were walking with their two kids around the pond when the mom fell in. The dad also fell in when he tried to rescue her.

An Irving police officer and firefighter went into the water to rescue them, police said.

The children did not fall into the pond.

The mother is in serious condition. They were both taken to Parkland.