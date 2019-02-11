Fort Worth police are searching for an elderly woman who was last seen in the 5600 block of Azle Ave.

Barbara Reeves Littierre is 84 years old and takes medication for Alzheimer's disease. She resides at Lindbergh Parc Senior Apartments in Fort Worth.

FWPD

Police said Littierre's daughter is the one who reported her missing and said her purse and car were both gone too.

She also told police Littierre had driven herself to Walmart in the past, and ended up fainting due to a heart condition. She believes her mother is in danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.