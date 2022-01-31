Police say search continues for missing woman after vehicle found in Dallas

The family told WFAA that Fort Worth police pinged 31-year-old Jocelyn Nunez’s truck in the 6700 block of Nature’s Way in the Cedar Hill area.

DALLAS — The vehicle belonging to a missing Arlington teacher has been found, family confirmed to WFAA Monday. But police say the woman has yet to be located.

The family told WFAA that Fort Worth police pinged 31-year-old Jocelyn Nunez’s truck in the 6700 block of Nature’s Way in southwest Dallas, near Highway 408 and Interstate 20.

Nunez’s cousin told WFAA they hike in the area a lot.

Fort Worth police said Nunez was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 30, and was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in the southeast part of the city.

The family is concerned over her whereabouts, and believes she may be in danger because she rarely leaves by herself without checking in with her mother and her daughter.

Nunez was reportedly driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plate MNN-6206.

Monday afternoon WFAA's chopper flew over the search area for Nunez's car. Several police vehicles were at the scene, which was in a neighborhood along a wooded area.

Nunez is a kindergarten teacher at International Leadership of Texas in Arlington. The school released the following statement Monday afternoon: