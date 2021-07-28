MISSING: Do you know this wedding dress? The NTTA wants to return it to you

A roadside safety employee came across a box with a wedding dress inside on the southbound side of the Dallas North Tollway late Friday night.

A roadside worker found a boxed-up wedding dress on the highway Friday, according to North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) officials.

Now the NTTA is trying to find out who it belongs to and return it.

A roadside safety employee came across the box with the wedding dress inside on the southbound side of the Dallas North Tollway late Friday night. The driver would have presumably been driving south, they said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NTTA posted a photo of the wedding dress to Facebook with this message:

"We need your help! Did you lose your wedding dress on DNT in Frisco? If this is your dress, or you know who it belongs to, reach out to us at TalkToNTTA@ntta.org."

As of Wednesday afternoon, it had been shared more than a thousand times.

Later Tuesday night, however, the NTTA commented below the photo, saying that many people had told them it was their dress without being able to accurately describe the dress in detail.

We need your help! Did you lose your wedding dress on DNT in Frisco? If this is your dress, or you know who it belongs to, reach out to us at TalkToNTTA@ntta.org. Posted by North Texas Tollway Authority on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The dress was "very well-preserved" and "dry-cleaned," according to NTTA medial relations spokesperson Michael Rey.

Rey said he and his team believe the dress means a lot to whoever owns it, based on the marking on the box and how it has been preserved.

This isn't the first time the NTTA has came across a wedding dress on the side of the road. A couple of years ago, Rey said the NTTA found a wedding dress in a similar situation and eventually reunited it with the owner.

Rey also said his team has found all types of items that include class rings, luggage and even heavy appliances.