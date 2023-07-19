Missing man last seen in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police say

Lonnie Walker was last seen on July 18 on Oak Grove Road in the Highland Hills area.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking locals to be on lookout for a man that went missing in the Highland Hills area on Tuesday night.

Lonnie Walker, 84, was last seen in the 1500 block of Oak Grove Road at 8 p.m. on July 18. His family fears he may be lost and in danger.

Walker is a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shorts, a gray t-shirt and gray Crocs.

Anyone with any information on Lonnie Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. This case is being documented as number 23-0054860.

