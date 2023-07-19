Missing man last seen in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking locals to be on lookout for a man that went missing in the Highland Hills area on Tuesday night.
Lonnie Walker, 84, was last seen in the 1500 block of Oak Grove Road at 8 p.m. on July 18. His family fears he may be lost and in danger.
Walker is a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shorts, a gray t-shirt and gray Crocs.
Anyone with any information on Lonnie Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. This case is being documented as number 23-0054860.
