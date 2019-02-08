A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Fayetteville, N.C., was found in Lewisville, police confirmed Friday.

Aubriana Recinos was found around 7:50 a.m. according to a Facebook post on the Fayetteville Police Department's page.

The child had been reported missing July 8. Her mother, Carmen Lowe, was arrested Thursday in Louisiana, officials said.

Lowe, 23, had a warrant out for her arrest for violating a custody order out of Cumberland County, N.C., police said.

FBI agents were working a human trafficking operation when Lowe was arrested, according to Fayvetteville police.

RELATED: A safe place for Dallas’ vulnerable girls: New agency helps human trafficking victims

Although the girl was believed to be in danger throughout the time she was missing, an Amber Alert was never issued, detectives stated.

"Due to Amber Alert criteria and given the current facts of this investigation, Detectives were told by the agency responsible for issuing Amber Alerts that this case does not meet that criteria.," Fayettville police said.

Detectives said during the investigation they received information indicating Lowe took Recinos out of North Carolina. At one point, police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana with the girl.

The girl was found safe in a Lewisville home Friday, police said.

RELATED: Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting American children