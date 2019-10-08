UPDATE, Aug. 10: Mesquite police say that Nissa Chavez has returned home safely.

EARLIER:

Police have asked for the public's help as they search for a 20-year-old Mesquite woman.

Nissa Marie Chavez was last seen at about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Gross Road.

Chavez is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds, Mesquite police say. She has brown, neck-length hair and green eyes.

She was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and black shoes when she was last seen. She was also carrying a black-brown satchel-style purse.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

