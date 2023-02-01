x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grapevine man missing since January found safe, police say

Police said 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams was found safe and was reunited with his family.
Credit: KFMB

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police on Saturday said a man who had been missing since January has been found safe. He was reunited with his family.

The department had been searching for 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams. He had been sighted at multiple locations throughout the North Texas area.

Police had gotten tips on possible sightings in Grapevine, Hurst and Keller. Tipsters said they saw a man walking alone before learning Saulter-Williams was missing.

Police on Saturday did not say where Saulter-Williams was found and did not release further details.

Other local news:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

XFL kicks off season in Arlington with Renegades win

Before You Leave, Check This Out