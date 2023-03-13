Man last seen in Irving; truck spotted in Dallas, police say

Police say Mr. Jesse Dale, Jr. was seen early Monday morning driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate number DSY6319.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas have released a Critical Missing Alert for a man that was last seen in Irving early Monday morning.

The department says 76-year-old Jesse Dale, Jr. was seen at about 3:55 a.m. driving black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado in the 3200 block of Morgan Street. The Silverado has the Texas license plate number DSY6319.

The truck was seen at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday on camera around the 4700 block of South 2nd Avenue in Dallas.

Dale, Jr. is a Black man standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He also has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police said Dale might be confused and need help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 911 or 214-671-4268. The department says you should reference case number 043552-2023 when you call.

