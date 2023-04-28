x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing man last seen near Methodist Dallas Medical Center, police say

Police say John Allen Cassey was last seen Friday afternoon on North Beckley Avenue.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — Dallas Police have issued a Critical Missing Alert to find a man who has not been seen since Friday.

John Allen Cassey was last seen in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue, near the Methodist Medical Center. That was around 1 p.m. on April 28.

Police say Cassey, 64, is a Black man almost six feet tall and weighing 197 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He may also be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information on Mr. Cassey's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Other local news:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Holocaust survivor living in Texas dies at 79

Before You Leave, Check This Out