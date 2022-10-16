CLEAR ALERT issued for man missing out of Bedford

Police say Thomas Toussaint was last seen on Dodson Drive on the morning of Oct. 5.

BEDFORD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has been issuing a CLEAR Alert to help find a man that went missing in Bedford.

Police say 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint at about 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. He was on the 2300 block L Don Dodson Drive before he went missing.

Toussaint is Black man standing at six feet two inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. No other information is available.

Anyone with any information about Thomas Toussaint's whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2127.

MISSING ADULT ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 10/14/2022 for Thomas Toussaint from Bedford, TX, pic.twitter.com/OUMwq3s9up — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 16, 2022