Missing man last seen in Downtown Fort Worth

Police say 71-year-old Melvin Green has dementia and his family fears he may be lost. He went missing early Sunday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are calling for help to find a man that was last seen in Downtown Fort Worth

According to the police department, 71-year-old Melvin Green has been diagnosed with dementia and police say his family fears that he may be lost.

He was last seen on Commerce Street around Fifth and Sixth Streets at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Melvin Green is a Black man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds.

There's no description on what he was wearing before he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Green's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

