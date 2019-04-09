LITTLE ELM, Texas — Little Elm Police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man with dementia symptoms disappeared from his neighborhood last week.

Bruce Cray, 75, has been missing since Aug. 29. He and his wife recently moved into his daughter's home in the Valencia on the Lake subdivision. According to family, he was home alone when he wandered off from the property and seemingly vanished.

"I returned at about 6 o'clock and he wasn't at the house," his daughter Richelle Cray said. "So I scoured the neighborhood in his favorite spots along the gravel roads, along the banks of the lake, and at that point, about an hour later I couldn't find him."

The family reported the case to Little Elm Police, who launched a search of the area surrounding the subdivision. They used drones and infrared cameras to look for any clues in a densely wooded area that rings the neighborhood. Volunteer search parties also combed the grounds, but there were no signs of Cray.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

"No matter what you see, if you think it relates to Mr. Cray, please call 911. Because your little piece of the puzzle may match to another piece and lead us to his location," said Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

According to Cray's daughter, he has wandered off before. She said that a few weeks ago, he got lost in a peach orchard near the home and was eventually found hours later with scratches on his arms. They worry that the father and grandfather may have attempted to hitchhike to San Antonio, where he lived before moving to Little Elm a few weeks ago. He previously worked at a homeless shelter there.

"I think the saddest part is when my daughter wakes up in the morning and says, 'Find Papa.' And I don't have an answer," Richelle said. "We're at day five. Every day gets harder and harder."

Cray's family said they do not believe he was carrying any identification with him. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and cargo boots and had a windbreaker that was maroon, black and gray. If you have any information, please contact Little Elm Police or call 911.

More on WFAA: