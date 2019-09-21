DALLAS — Rescue crews are searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Ray Hubbard after a kayak carrying a man and a woman capsized.

A Dallas city spokesperson said the kayak went under just before 11 a.m. The pair was reportedly preparing for a race at Windsurf Bay Park at 5556 Locust Grove Road.

Neither person was wearing a lifejacket. The woman came up quickly and was rescued by a person in a boat, but the man never surfaced, city officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas police, Rowlett Fire Department and the Texas Game Warden are working together on the ongoing search and rescue efforts.