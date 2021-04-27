Search underway for missing Irving woman last seen Tuesday near Lake Lago de Claire

Anyone with information about Lashaun Massey's whereabouts is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010.

IRVING, Texas — Irving police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Police said 38-year-old Lashaun Massey was last seen between 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. near Lake Lago de Claire in La Vallita in Irving.

Massey was wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants the last time she was seen, according to police. Officials did not provide any other details.

