Silver Alert active for missing 69-year-old last seen in Irving

Police say Sabino Hernandez only speaks Spanish and has difficulty speaking due to previous medical issues.

IRVING, Texas — Police and loved ones are looking for a 69-year-old man that was last seen in the Irving area on May 20.

According to officials, Sabino Hernandez was last seen shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on Riverview Drive close to South Loop 12.

Hernandez left the area on foot while wearing a beige hat, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Irving police say he only speaks Spanish and has trouble speaking due to medical issues. He's been diagnosed with health conditions including dementia and requires daily medication.