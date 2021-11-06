x
Missing Glenn Heights girl found safe in Missouri following AMBER Alert

Glenn Heights police had contacted the St. Louis authorities when Johnson went missing, suspecting that Hickman would be traveling to the St. Louis area.
GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — A Glenn Heights girl whose disappearance earlier this week prompted an AMBER Alert was being reunited with her family Saturday, police said.

Police said officers in St. Louis County in Missouri located 14-year-old Stevie Johnson on Friday after they stopped her mother, 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman.

Police said Johnson was taken by her biological mother, Hickman, after getting off the school bus in Glenn Heights on Monday afternoon.

Police said Johnson's two sisters helped their mother take her. The AMBER Alert was issued Monday and discontinued Tuesday because authorities said they could not confirm she was in danger, though few details about the case were released.

Police said they've issued arrest warrants for Hickman and Johnson's two sisters on charges kidnapping.

