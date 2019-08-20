A 2-year-old Denton boy who was found inside a neighbor's vehicle on a hot day in July died from a heatstroke, according to the medical examiner.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Sarbesh Gurung died from hyperthermia. His death was ruled an accident.

The boy went missing in the afternoon July 2 after he was put down for a nap in his Denton home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street, near Avenue G. The mother told police he was gone when she went back later to check on him.

Gurung's disappearance prompted a widespread search in the area. He was found the next morning in a neighbor's car in the parking lot of the apartment building where his family lived.

Temperatures during a hot summer day in July can reach dangerous levels inside of a vehicle.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said a child discovered Gurung the morning after he disappeared as they prepared to leave for a trip.

The vehicle had tinted windows, a sunscreen, and a shade on the window, making it hard to see inside, police said.

Police have not been able to determine how the boy got inside the vehicle but said that all signs point to this being a terrible accident. No charges have been filed in the boy's death.

