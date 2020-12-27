Dallas police seek help locating critical missing woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing woman.
Authorities said 36-year-old Rosie Marie Mendoza was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 4200 block of Altoona Drive.
Mendoza may be a danger to herself and in need of assistance, according to authorities.
She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Mendoza's whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at 911 or 214-671-4268.