Dallas police seek help locating critical missing woman

Anyone with information regarding Rosie Marie Mendoza's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing woman.

Authorities said 36-year-old Rosie Marie Mendoza was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 4200 block of Altoona Drive.

Mendoza may be a danger to herself and in need of assistance, according to authorities.

She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.