Police search for 'critical missing' man not seen since Fourth of July

Javier Ruiz Martinez, 21, was last seen walking along St. Francis Avenue in Dallas on Sunday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, not seen since Sunday, the Fourth of July.

Police said Javier Ruiz Martinez, 21, was last seen walking in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Dallas around 9 p.m. that day. Police said he may be confused and in need of assistance and is considered a critical missing person.

According to authorities, Martinez is 5-foot-5 and weighs 190 lbs. He last seen wearing a beige hoodie or jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where Martinez could be is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.