Missing child last seen in Dallas overnight Monday

DALLAS — Dallas Police are calling on locals to help find a child that went missing late Monday night.
Terrence Moore, 7, was last seen in the 9900 block of Scyene Road at about 11 p.m. on July 3.
Moore is a Black boy standing at 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with orange designs on them
Anyone with information about Terrence Moore's whereabouts should call Dallas Police at 911 or 214-671-4268.
When you call, police ask that you reference case number 120852-2023.
