Missing child last seen in Dallas overnight Monday

@DallasPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Terrence Moore. He is described as a brn-eyed, brn-haired w/ twist, 7yo B/M. He was last seen on 7/3/2023 in the 9900 blk of Scyene Rd. Persons with info are asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268. Pls reference case # 120852-2023 pic.twitter.com/9M5vWUCuLG