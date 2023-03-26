Missing Alert issued for 7-year-old last seen in Dallas

Police say Isaias Daniel Vasquez was last seen on Northaven Road at around 7 p.m.

DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Alert to help find a 7-year-old boy that was last seen Saturday evening.

The department says Isaias Daniel Vasquez was seen on the 2700 block of Northaven Road at 6:55 p.m. before he went missing. According to police, he may be confused and need help.

Vasquez is a Hispanic boy standing at about 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and gray shorts.

Anyone with any information about Isaias Daniel Vasquez should call police at 911 or 214-671-4268. Dallas police ask that you reference case number 050849-2023.

We are asking for the public’s help in locating the above Critical Missing Person Isaias Daniel Vasquez.



Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 050849-2023. pic.twitter.com/ANKiDNBO9v — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 26, 2023