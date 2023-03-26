Missing Alert issued for 7-year-old last seen in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a Critical Missing Alert to help find a 7-year-old boy that was last seen Saturday evening.
The department says Isaias Daniel Vasquez was seen on the 2700 block of Northaven Road at 6:55 p.m. before he went missing. According to police, he may be confused and need help.
Vasquez is a Hispanic boy standing at about 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants, and gray shorts.
Anyone with any information about Isaias Daniel Vasquez should call police at 911 or 214-671-4268. Dallas police ask that you reference case number 050849-2023.
