AMBER Alert: Missing 6-month-old girl, her mother found safe

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old baby who went missing Monday has been canceled after the child and her mother were found safe Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.