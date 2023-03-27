AMBER Alert: Missing 6-month-old girl, her mother found safe

Houston police tweeted that the baby and mother were found safe Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old baby who went missing Monday has been canceled after the child and her mother were found safe Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

