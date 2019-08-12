DENTON COUNTY, Texas — 'Tis the season for grinches and thieves. If your latest Amazon purchase never made it to your house, you'll want to get in contact with police.

The Bartonville Police Department recently received a phone call regarding a dumpster at a local business that was filled with Amazon packages.

When officers arrived, they discovered many of the boxes were empty but said some packages still had brand new items inside.

Authorities say all the packages were addressed to residents in Lantana.

Anyone who is missing a package is encouraged to call the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1600 to file a report.

