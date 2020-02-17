DALLAS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old woman last seen Sunday night.
Verna Mae Gipson, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Arizona Avenue, police said.
She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 132 lbs. Gipson has brown eyes and white hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contract 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.
