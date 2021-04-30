MISSING: Dallas police searching for 'critical missing' 8-year-old boy last seen Friday morning

The missing boy with autism is nonverbal, police said. Anyone with information should call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Updated at 1:56 p.m. with details about Keydall from police.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.

According to police, Keydall Jones was last seen around 7:15 a.m. in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive in Dallas.

Keydall is 4-foot-1 in height, weighs about 56 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue-hooded raincoat, white T-shirt, and khaki pants.

Authorities said Keydall Jones has autism and is nonverbal. They advised if anyone sees him, to approach "cautiously."

Anyone with information regarding Keydall Jones' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

