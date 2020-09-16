Missing: 3-year-old girl ordered to state custody believed to be with mother

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who are missing from Plainview, which is about 40 miles north of Lubbock, said the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.
The girl, Elly-Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, 34-year-old Christina Kaput, and believed to be travelling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area or Houston area.
A judge in Randall County ordered the girl to be in the state's custody on Monday, but the girl and her mother have not been seen since.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother please contact Child Protective Investigations at 806-341-5385.