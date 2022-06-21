Missing: 17-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie area

Police say Chadrick Avery has been missing since Friday, June 17. He has an intellectual disability and authorities have issued an "Endangered" alert.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police have issued an "Endangered Missing Alert" for a 17-year-old boy that was last seen in Grand Prairie late Friday night.

According to local police, Chadrick Avery was seen on Duncan Perry Road at around 11 p.m. on June 17. That's near I-30 and Great SW Parkway.

Chadrick is a Black boy and stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and Nike tennis shoes.

Police say the 17-year-old has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Anyone with any information about Chadrick's whereabouts should call 911 or Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8700.