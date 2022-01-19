Missing 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville police are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Simon Lian was playing in the backyard of a relative's house about 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dewberry Drive, near S. Valley Parkway and Main Street.
"At some point, it's believed the child left the backyard through a side gate and walked away in an unknown direction," police said.
Simon is described as a 4-foot-3 Asian male, weighing 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, unknown color pants, and carrying a black backpack. He has no known mental or medical disabilities, police said.
The Lewisville Police Department is searching the neighborhood and surrounding areas right now. Anyone who believes they may have seen this missing child is urged to call the Lewisville PD non-emergency dispatch line at 972-219-3640.