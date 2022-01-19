Missing 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon in Lewisville

Anyone who believes they may have seen this missing child is urged to call the Lewisville PD non-emergency dispatch line at 972-219-3640.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville police are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Simon Lian was playing in the backyard of a relative's house about 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dewberry Drive, near S. Valley Parkway and Main Street.

"At some point, it's believed the child left the backyard through a side gate and walked away in an unknown direction," police said.

Simon is described as a 4-foot-3 Asian male, weighing 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, unknown color pants, and carrying a black backpack. He has no known mental or medical disabilities, police said.