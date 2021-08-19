Millions of dollars available through Dallas County HHS emergency housing assistance program

“This will help you pay for your rent, mortgage, utilities,” Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said.

DALLAS — There are thousands of families across Dallas County who are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage and are falling behind — a stressful process to go through. What many don’t know, is there is an emergency housing assistance program that has opened up for county residents who live outside the city of Dallas.

“It’s been really difficult,” said Kylah Johnson. “Life expenses, with rent, car note, trying to keep the lights on."

Johnson, a mother of three girls, worked at Luby’s in DeSoto as a food runner.

Her husband is working at a local warehouse, just trying to put food on the table for his family.

“I wasn’t able to go back [to work] due to my kids being homeschooled, and my husband working,” Johnson said.

They were nearly left on the streets without a home.

One day while she was going through her emails, Johnson came across a message about the emergency housing assistance program, which officials say has more than $50 million dollars available.

“This will help you pay for your rent, mortgage, utilities,” Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said.

Johnson applied for the program and was accepted. The program will assist a family for up to 6 months. It was initially created for those affected by COVID, but now, the assistance program opened up for everyone.

They now have a nicer home in DeSoto.

“It’s a little big,” said their 7-year-old daughter Lyric.

“The scary part is what are we going to do next, you know?” Johnson said.

The housing assistance program is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants must meet the qualifications, and submit the proper documents.

“This is designed right now for Dallas County residents, excluding city residents. The city has its own program,” Grisales said.

Dallas County's website even breaks down the median family income required to apply.

